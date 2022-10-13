Seattle police seek help in identifying 2 men connected to fatal shooting in April

Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two of three people connected to a fatal shooting in the Chinatown-International District in April.

Gibson Moore was shot and killed April 20 outside an apartment building in the 400 block of South Main Street, police said.

According to police, Moore had come to help a friend who was involved in a verbal altercation around 12:30 a.m. One of the three people connected to the shooting grabbed Moore from behind and threw him to the ground, starting a fight.

A gunman later ambushed and shot Moore. He died at the scene.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the people involved. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the two unidentified men for help leading investigators to them.

If you have information about the case, police ask that you email Eliazabeth.Kennedy@seattle.gov or call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

