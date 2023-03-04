Seattle police seek hit-and-run suspect after man hit in Chinatown-International District

Seattle police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run where a man was hit while walking on a sidewalk in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a car striking a man near the intersection of South Washington Street and 2nd Avenue South.

According to police, the man yelled, “Watch out!” to the driver of car was it went by, then the driver turned around and drove the car onto the sidewalk, striking the man.

The driver then got out of the car and punched the man several times before driving off southbound on 2nd Avenue South.

The car was described as a black Mercedes, four-door, with possible temporary tags in the window.

Police found the suspected car shortly afterward, but the driver fled the scene.

If you have information about this incident, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.