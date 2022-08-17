Seattle police seek to identify man who attacked woman in Central District apartment building
Seattle police are looking to identify a man who attacked a woman after following her into her apartment building in the Central District.
According to police, on May 30 just after 9:45 p.m., the man entered the apartment building’s lobby and attacked a woman inside the elevator.
The woman sustained significant injuries, including broken bones in her face and a concussion.
The man is described as white, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a short, light-colored buzz cut. He was wearing a shirt or jacket with a camouflage pattern over a white T-shirt at the time of the attack.
He also appeared to walk with a hunched posture, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or email SPD_Homicide@seattle.gov.
SPD has also released video of the attack on its YouTube page. Warning: the video may be graphic to some viewers.
