Seattle police seek man suspected of groping joggers

Seattle police are looking for a man suspected of groping joggers around the East Precinct, according to the Seattle Police Department.

On April 6, police received a report from a woman who said she had been out running in the 900 block of 17th Avenue when a man approached her and grabbed her before fleeing in a white Lexus SUV.

On Nov. 7, a woman was jogging in the 300 block of Lake Washington Boulevard when she was assaulted in a similar manner.

On Dec. 17, a woman was jogging near Lakeside Avenue South and Lake Washington Boulevard when she was assaulted.

All of the assaults occurred between noon and 3 p.m.

The man was described as an Asian male, in his twenties to forties and driving a white Lexus SUV.

If you have information about any of these incidents, contact the Seattle Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.