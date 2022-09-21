Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman

The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication.

Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could be out of power.

According to police, Kara lives near Second Avenue and Stewart Street and may have taken a King County Metro bus.

If you see Kara, call 911.

MISSING: Kara, 57 y/o, 5'4", 155 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, needs daily medication.

Uses an electric wheelchair but left charger at her home so it may be out of power.

Lives near 2nd Ave/Stewart Street, may have taken @KingCountyMetro bus.

Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/fs5UrWuvEa — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 21, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP