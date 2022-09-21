Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication.

Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could be out of power.

According to police, Kara lives near Second Avenue and Stewart Street and may have taken a King County Metro bus.

If you see Kara, call 911.

