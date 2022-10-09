Seattle police seek public’s help in identifying man seen prowling around UW sorority house

Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a University of Washington sorority house Sunday morning, the police department announced.

Officers received a call from residents of the sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest after they were awakened by the man at 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they reviewed surveillance footage and found images of the man. They searched the area but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information that might lead to the identification of the man is asked to call the Seattle police tip line at 206-233-5000.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP