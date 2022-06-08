Shooting at Seattle car wash leaves man partially blind

A man was partially blinded after police said he was shot inside a North Seattle car wash.

Seattle police released surveillance video Tuesday because detectives need help tracking down two people caught on camera.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 1:51 a.m. at a Brown Bear Car Wash in the North City neighborhood.

Jim Fuda, with Crime Stoppers Puget Sound, said the victim pulled into a self-wash stall to eat a burger, and that’s when they were taken by surprise.

“You could see it was planned. They did the shock and awe,” Fuda said. “One from the front, one from the back.”

The two covered their faces and wore hoods.

Once they made their way to the driver’s side of the car, they opened the door and tried to pull the victim out.

Fuda said the attempted carjacking took a violent turn when something spooked the criminals.

“The suspect must have thought he was reaching for some type of weapon,” Fudsa said. “As you’ll notice in the video, they jump back and start firing on the guy.”

Those shots hit the victim in the face, binding him in one eye.

Seattle police said despite the wound, the man then drove himself to a North Seattle hospital. He was sedated and then transported to Harborview Medical Center by Medic One.

Officers searched the area of the likely Burger King but did not find a shooting scene or evidence. Authorities took the victim’s vehicle as evidence.

Police report the hood of the victim’s vehicle had been hit by bullets numerous times. There was a single bullet hole in the windshield and another in a rear passenger door.

Both gunmen are male and believed to be under the age of 30.

If you’ve got any information, you’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip line at 206-233-5000.