Seattle police seek Westwood Village robbery suspects

Seattle police are asking the public for help to identify three people wanted for the armed robbery of a clothing store at Westwood Village.

On Oct. 4, two men and a woman entered a clothing store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street.

According to Seattle police, they began collecting clothing before walking out of the store without paying.

Employees attempted to confront them as they left the store, but one of the men pulled out a handgun and threatened them before leaving.

If you have information about this incident or can identify any of these suspects, call the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.