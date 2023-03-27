Seattle police seeking car in connection with rideshare driver’s 2022 murder

Seattle police are searching for a car in connection with the murder of a rideshare driver who was shot in the Denny Triangle neighborhood last September.

Mohamed Kediye, 48, was stopped at a light at Seventh Avenue and Lenora Street at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2022, when someone pulled up next to him and fired shots into his car near Amazon’s headquarters. Kediye was picking up his last customer of the evening at that time.

Officers discovered Kediye’s body inside his vehicle.

He was a father of six.

Seattle Police said a blue 2012 to 2014 Toyota Prius C was seen fleeing east on Seventh Avenue from Lenora.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

