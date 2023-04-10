Seattle police seeking information on ‘serious assault’ in First Hill neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department is seeking witnesses to a “serious assault” that took place in the First Hill neighborhood on Friday morning.

The assault happened at about 7:53 a.m. near Madison Street and Terry Avenue.

According to police, an unidentified witness tried to assist the victim of the assault and walk with her to the emergency room at Virginia Mason Medical Center, located just a block away.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD sexual assault and child abuse unit at (206) 684-5575.