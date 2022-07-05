Seattle police seize drugs, several guns from 3 teens, 7 adults over three-day period

Over a three-day period last week, Seattle police arrested three teenagers for firearms violations in the Downtown core and seven adults with drugs in the same area, the Seattle Police Department announced Monday.

On Thursday, June 30, around 12:30 p.m., an officer watched someone conduct several drug deals, police said.

Officers arrested the person and found out he was 15 years old.

When police searched the teen, they found a gun with the serial number scratched off, along with nearly 6 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of cannabis, and 82 fentanyl pills.

The teen was booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.

Three days later, on July 2, officers conducted a narcotics operation in the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street.

While in the area, officers watched someone pass a gun to another person. When it was safe, officers arrested both and learned they were 16 and 14 years old.

In addition to the gun, the 14-year-old had 10 “pharmaceutical opioid pills,” police said. The 16-year-old had several fentanyl pills.

Both were booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.

In addition to those two teens, officers arrested seven adults and seized around 64 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, and more than $1,100 in cash.