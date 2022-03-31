Seattle police seize guns, drugs in trafficking investigation

A suspected Seattle drug trafficker was arrested on Tuesday and a search found a large amount of drugs, cash and two guns, according to the Seattle Police Department.

After investigating the 55-year-old suspect for months, officers pulled the man over in the 200 block of West Meeker Street in Kent.

He was arrested and officers searched his vehicle.

Inside, officers found 890 grams of methamphetamine, 863 grams of heroin, 577 grams of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, two handguns and more than $20,000.

He was booked into King County Jail.