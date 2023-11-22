Seattle police seize over 15,000 grams of drugs, thousands in cash

Seattle police seized over 15,000 grams of drugs and thousands in cash last month.

The Seattle Police Department said narcotics detectives went through a lengthy investigation into a suspected drug dealer of methamphetamine and fentanyl in North and South Seattle.

SPD said around 6 a.m. on October 31, the detectives served a search warrant on a 23-year-old man at his home in the 3300 block of Northeast 12th Street in Renton.

At his house police found:

10,837.1 grams of methamphetamine (23.89 pounds).

703.5 grams of fentanyl pills (around 7,000 pills).

$6,176.00.

A 2012 Chevy Cruze.

The man was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and booked into King County Jail.