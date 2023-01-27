Seattle police find stolen car after owner tracks location with AirTags

A man was held at gunpoint, at a gas station, near Judkins Park on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. a 27-year-old man was helping his friend get gas, near the Yesler Terrace neighborhood, when he was approached by four men.

Two of the men pointed a black handgun at his face and told him to empty his pockets, while another man stole his car and drove away. After getting everything from his pockets, the three other men drove off, Seattle Police said.

Around 4 a.m. Seattle officers arrived and looked for the stolen car, but couldn’t find it, according to the report.

The man had multiple AirTags on items in his car that were tracked to South 336th Street in Federal Way. Seattle Police asked Federal Way Police to search for the stolen car.

Federal Way Police found the stolen car with people inside and arrested one of them. Seattle Police recovered the stolen car and impounded it for further investigation, the report said.