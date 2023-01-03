Seattle police find stolen vehicle submerged in Lake Washington

Seattle police are investigating after they found a submerged vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, in the Seward Park neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South after someone reported seeing an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington, just off a boat launching dock.

Upon arriving at the scene, police confirmed that it was a submerged vehicle that the witness had spotted in the water.

Personnel with the SPD Harbor Unit and Seattle Fire Department then searched the area and determined that there was no one within or around the vehicle.

Police then contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who reported that the car had been stolen.

Authorities retrieved the vehicle from the water and will return it to its owner.

Police have no suspect information in this incident at this time.

9000 block of Seward Park Ave. S.: SFD rescue swimmers and diver conducted search of vehicle and surrounding area in water and report no vehicle occupants found. Response will soon be turned over to @SeattlePD. pic.twitter.com/X0stJgdTmV — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 2, 2023



