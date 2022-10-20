Seattle police student officer charged with cyberstalking after allegedly sending harassing messages

A Seattle Police Department student officer has been charged with cyberstalking and placed on unpaid leave.

SPD says they were contacted by a woman earlier this year who said she started receiving harassing messages from student officer Jafae Al-Salehi after going on a date with him last November.

According to charging documents, the woman told Al-Salehi that she wasn’t interested, but he continued to send harassing messages from multiple phone numbers and social media accounts.

The victim also expressed concerns about Al-Salehi allegedly offering to show her his firearm during their date.

Detectives with the SPD Domestic Violence Unit investigated and forwarded a case to prosecutors.

Al-Salehi was charged with cyberstalking in the Seattle Municipal Court.

As he had only entered the SPD field training program this year, he is still in his probationary period.

He will remain on administrative leave without pay while the criminal case and an Office of Police Accountability investigation proceed.