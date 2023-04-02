Seattle police vehicles deliberately rammed in 2 separate incidents, suspects still at large

The Seattle Police Department says several of its patrol vehicles were damaged after suspects intentionally rammed into them on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Elliott Avenue West in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

Officers were attempting to stop the driver of a stolen car when the driver reversed into the officers’ patrol car and pushed it into a road, hitting another patrol car and almost striking several other vehicles.

The suspect then fled northbound on 15th Avenue West.

On Saturday, officers tracked down another stolen car in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South at about 9:18 a.m.

The suspect driver fled the area, but police located them about 30 minutes later in an alleyway in the 1900 block of South Hanford Street – about a mile away from where they were initially found.

The suspect driver then rammed into the front of the police car and again fled the scene.

No one was injured in either of the incidents.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to look for the suspects and vehicles involved.