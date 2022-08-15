Seattle police warn latest surge in Kia auto thefts linked to TikTok

Seattle police are warning that a recent spike in thefts of Kia cars may be related to a tutorial on social media.

In July, police investigated reports of 36 stolen Kias, compared to just five in July 2021.

Detectives believe the thieves may be using a method they learned online, using a USB drive or cable and other tools in place of a key, to start a vehicle.

The stolen Kias were models Optima, Soul, Sorrento, Forte and Sportage – all manufactured between 2014 and 2021.

At the beginning of August, police arrested two teens after a report that they were driving a stolen Kia in northwest Capitol Hill and were trying to steal a second Kia.

When officers arrived at the scene, the teens sped away and crashed into a fence in the 900 block of East Newton Street.

Officers chased the three occupants and caught two of them – a 17-year-old boy carrying a loaded ghost gun and a 16-year-old boy.

They were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On July 21, officers found a stolen Kia in South Seattle with evidence linking the car to the same 16-year-old from the Capitol Hill incident.

Police suggest Kia owners park in well-lit or secure areas when possible. Use steering wheel locks and after-market ignition kill-switch systems as well.