Seattle police warn latest surge in Kia auto thefts linked to TikTok
Seattle police are warning that a recent spike in thefts of Kia cars may be related to a tutorial on social media.
In July, police investigated reports of 36 stolen Kias, compared to just five in July 2021.
Detectives believe the thieves may be using a method they learned online, using a USB drive or cable and other tools in place of a key, to start a vehicle.
The stolen Kias were models Optima, Soul, Sorrento, Forte and Sportage – all manufactured between 2014 and 2021.
At the beginning of August, police arrested two teens after a report that they were driving a stolen Kia in northwest Capitol Hill and were trying to steal a second Kia.
When officers arrived at the scene, the teens sped away and crashed into a fence in the 900 block of East Newton Street.
Officers chased the three occupants and caught two of them – a 17-year-old boy carrying a loaded ghost gun and a 16-year-old boy.
They were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
On July 21, officers found a stolen Kia in South Seattle with evidence linking the car to the same 16-year-old from the Capitol Hill incident.
Police suggest Kia owners park in well-lit or secure areas when possible. Use steering wheel locks and after-market ignition kill-switch systems as well.