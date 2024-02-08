Seattle pot shop owner faces $100,000 loss after thieves smash in to take ATM

Seattle police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a pot shop in Seattle’s Rainer Valley neighborhood.

Officials say the suspects took off with the ATM -- but dropped it during their getaway.

Surveillance cameras at Seattle Cannabis captured the moments a flatbed truck rammed into the building, and it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

Several neighbors who live near Rainer Avenue and South Othello Street say they heard noise around 2:30 am, but weren’t sure what it was.

“I heard some truck it just kept making noise for like 10 minutes back here,” said neighbor Nate Burrer. “I looked out the window, I saw this flatbed truck moving back and forth right here, and I just assumed it hit somebody.”

Seattle police say officers saw the suspects driving off with the ATM, which was found shortly after.

“That ATM subsequently fell off the back of the vehicle so officers were able to recover the ATM at 57th and Orcas,” said police Spokesperson Shawn Weismiller.

The owner of Seattle Cannabis says he’s looking at a $100,000 loss.

Back in September, the shop was burglarized. The owner says each time the damage done costs much more than whatever is taken.

He says the building, which used to be a Money Mart, is already secure, but now he only plans to reinforce it even more.

“Honesty just really disappointed to see businesses destroyed in the area,” said neighbor Kevin Long.

Police believe several suspects are involved and are looking into whether the truck was stolen.















