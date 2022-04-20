Seattle Public Schools employee charged with 2 counts of child molestation

An instructional assistant with Seattle Public Schools was charged with two counts of child molestation for abuse that allegedly occurred at Rainier View Elementary during the 2015-2016 school year.

The employee, identified in court documents as Abdi Hassan, was working as an English as a second language instructor at the school at the time of the alleged abuse.

The abuse came to light in November 2021 when the then 13-year-old victim was assigned to write an essay about “a time of great difficulty in her life.”

The school’s principal was notified after the victim wrote her essay about a time she was sexually assaulted by Hassan.

The victim was about 6 or 7 years old at the time of the abuse.

In an interview with a King County Child Interview Specialist, the victim said that Hassan would force her to “touch his privates” during ESL lessons in the school library and that he once touched himself while forcing her to the ground.

Hassan has since been placed on leave from the school during the investigation of the incident.

