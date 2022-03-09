Seattle Schools Shift To Optional Masking Policy Monday

SEATTLE — Masks will become optional at all Seattle schools starting Monday, two days after Washington and King County's broad masking requirements expire, district officials announced Wednesday.

Seattle Public Schools said its current mask rules would remain in place in all district facilities and school buses through March 13. When students return to class Monday, masking will be optional for all children, staffers, volunteers, and visitors in indoor and outdoor settings and on school buses.

Brent Jones, the district's superintendent, said he strongly encouraged staff and students to continue masking voluntarily but said the district would not allow anyone to be shamed for their decisions in either direction.

"As we have since the onset of COVID-19, Seattle Public Schools follows the guidance of Public Health on health and safety," Jones said. "While Public Health is no longer mandating masks, masking is an individual choice. We won't tolerate shaming or judging anyone in our schools for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask."

Seattle Public Schools said its mask-optional rule is in line with the governor's updated health guidance and was crafted with input from the Seattle Education Association. Jones said the district would also "remain nimble and ready" to revisit masking and other precautionary measures if there's another surge in community transmission or an outbreak linked to a particular classroom or school.

The Seattle announcement arrived just as the state Department of Health released new school masking guidance Tuesday, and other districts across the region are likely to reveal their own specific plans soon.



This article originally appeared on the Seattle Patch