Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm

Gene Johnson, The Associated Press
·2 min read

The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth.

Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court. The 91-page complaint says the social media companies have created a public nuisance by targeting their products to children.

It blames them for worsening mental health and behavioral disorders including anxiety, depression, disordered eating and cyberbullying; making it more difficult to educate students; and forcing schools to take steps such as hiring additional mental health professionals, developing lesson plans about the effects of social media, and providing additional training to teachers.

“Defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country into positive feedback loops of excessive use and abuse of Defendants’ social media platforms,” the complaint said. “Worse, the content Defendants curate and direct to youth is too often harmful and exploitive ....”

Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

While federal law — Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — helps protect online companies from liability arising from what third-party users post on their platforms, the lawsuit argues that provision does not protect the tech giants’ behavior in this case.

“Plaintiff is not alleging Defendants are liable for what third-parties have said on Defendants’ platforms but, rather, for Defendants’ own conduct,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants affirmatively recommend and promote harmful content to youth, such as pro-anorexia and eating disorder content.”

The lawsuit says that from 2009 to 2019, there was on average a 30% increase in the number of Seattle Public Schools students who reported feeling “so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row” that they stopped doing some typical activities.

The school district is asking the court to order the companies to stop creating the public nuisance, to award damages, and to pay for prevention education and treatment for excessive and problematic use of social media.

While hundreds of families are pursuing lawsuits against the companies over harms they allege their children have suffered from social media, it’s not clear if any other school districts have filed a complaint like Seattle’s.

Internal studies revealed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in 2021 showed that the company knew that Instagram negatively affected teenagers by harming their body image and making eating disorders and thoughts of suicide worse. She alleged that the platform prioritized profits over safety and hid its own research from investors and the public.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Makes a Change That Might Hurt Users

    If you spend any time on social media, chances are you've used or heard of short-video-sharing platform TikTok. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, boasts more than 1 billion users worldwide and has become a concern for competitors like Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Alphabet's YouTube. TikTok has an estimated 80 million monthly active U.S.-based users and was the top downloaded app in 2021.

  • Seattle Schools Sue Big Tech Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Seattle city school district filed a novel lawsuit blaming Big Tech for poisoning youth with social media addiction, saying the schools can’t fulfill their educational mission while students are suffering from anxiety, depression and other psychological troubles.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSal

  • These Iconic Songs Were Almost Sung By Someone Else

    From Bruce Springsteen and the Ramones to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears, these famous songs almost ended up on another artist's album.

  • Kimmel Says He ‘Can’t Wait for Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make a Musical’ About GOP House Speaker Chaos (Video)

    Kimmel continues to love that we're four days in and Republicans still can't elect a Speaker of the House

  • Watch: GOP Congressman Gets So Mad at Matt Gaetz Over Speaker Vote He Had to Be Dragged Off (Video)

    We have no idea what they were saying to each other, unfortunately

  • Why the Chiefs’ path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed is a lesson (and sign) for their future

    This isn’t like most Chiefs seasons in the Patrick Mahomes Era. Here’s why.

  • Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

    Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday. Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, told The Associated Press.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Seething' Over Harry's New Memoir

    With the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, tensions are reportedly high at Buckingham Palace.

  • Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk's lawyers argue it should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. The shareholder lawsuit stems from Musk's tweets in August 2018 when he said he had sufficient financing to take Tesla private at $420 a share — an announcement that caused heavy volatility in Tesla's share price.

  • Employers Are Starting to Do Something New That You Won't Like

    As the idea of so-called quiet quitting spreads, employers are creating their own alternatives in response.

  • TikTok videos show exasperated Target shoppers battling carts that lock in place — and it shows how anti-theft measures make the shopping experience worse

    By one estimate, shopping-cart theft is an $800 million annual problem, but efforts to stem losses can frustrate everyday customers.

  • American Airlines pilots raise concerns over new cockpit protocols

    The carrier on Tuesday implemented new procedures for cockpit communications during critical events such as low visibility landings, according to the union. "The operational changes that management is attempting to implement without fulsome training alters how pilots communicate, coordinate, and execute flight safety duties at some of the most high-threat times of flight," Allied Pilots Association (APA) said in a post on Monday. "This attempt to train by bulletin, while ignoring serious safety concerns and well-established best practices, runs the risk of dramatically eroding margins of safety," it added.

  • California Pay Transparency Reveals Big Tech Salaries

    California’s salary transparency law has officially gone into effect as of January 1, forcing companies to unveil the wages they pay to their workers. As such, the curtain is being pulled on the mystery behind the cash flowing through some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 8 Best...

  • Donald Trump ordered by judge to face New York fraud lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump's assets by billions of dollars through a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud. Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected defense claims that James waited too long to sue, fell short of establishing fraud, and should have better justified the $250 million of damages she is seeking.

  • FTX's US Leadership, Bahamas Liquidators Say They've 'Resolved' Most of Their Issues

    FTX's U.S. leadership and the company's Bahamas wing's court-appointed liquidators have formed a cooperation agreement addressing how assets may be inventoried and disposed of, among other issues, a press release Friday said.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

    A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones' other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families' lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm

    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a mistake it would not make again. Reuters reported earlier that lawyers from Perkins Coie entered court appearances for Twitter in the case on Wednesday even though Musk has denounced the firm on the social media platform, including in a tweet last month related to its past work for former Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Musk's email said hiring Perkins Coie was "an error on the part of a member of the Twitter team."

  • With 3.4 million followers, he’s one of the world’s most popular financial TikTok-ers — and he says you can save a lot of money by ‘never’ making this common mistake on your taxes

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Duke Alexander — who dishes tax and money-saving advice on TikTok (as @dukelovestaxes) to his 3.4 million followers — tells MarketWatch Picks that he has “always been a math nerd” and (no joke) loves taxes. Moore notes that many people don’t claim the credits they are due, and as a result, essentially “tip” the IRS.