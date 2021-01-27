Seattle Seahawks lineman Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is facing a domestic violence allegation after being arrested in Washington state last week.

Wheeler, 27, was arrested by Kent Police on Friday after a friend of a woman called 911 to report she was locked in a bathroom following a fight, NBC affiliate KING reported. A police report seen by KING stated that the woman said "she was being 'killed’” and was heard screaming as officers arrived at the scene.

The Kent Police Department referred an NBC News request for comment to the city clerk, who did not immediately respond.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and attempted to detain Wheeler, who initially resisted, according to the report seen by KING. Officers arrested Wheeler, who said “'I don't beat women!' after being detained, according to the report.

Wheeler’s bail was set at $400,000 and was released Tuesday morning, according to county jail records seen by NBC News. It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer. Wheeler’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seattle Seahawks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The team told KING it was aware of the allegations against Wheeler.

The NFL said in a statement that it was aware of the matter and reviewing it under the league’s personal conduct policy.

In 2015, Los Angeles police officers were called to an incident involving Wheeler after the lineman was allegedly punching walls and windows, which injured his hands. Wheeler got into an altercation with officers and was hit with bean bag rounds, NBC News reported at the time.

Wheeler, who was playing for the University of Southern California at the time, was not arrested, but instead transported to a local hospital where he was held for a psychiatric evaluation.

The New York Giants signed Wheeler as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and he was later signed in 2019 to the Seahawks. Wheeler will be a restricted free agency beginning in March.