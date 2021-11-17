Seattle shows power and limits of Jayapal's progressives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SALLY HO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal returns home to Seattle, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman always goes for a walk along the Puget Sound.

“Everything feels closed in sometimes in D.C., and so when I come home, I just like to ground myself in that spaciousness,” Jayapal said in a recent interview with The Associated Press during a trip back to the city she represents.

Jayapal’s ritual is calming at a time her career has rapidly ascended into the top tiers of U.S. politics, showcasing the progressive street cred she amassed in Seattle and a political sensibility she has wielded in the nation's Capitol.

“Some might say clever, some might say sensible," said Aseem Prakash, a University of Washington political science professor. “She has a greater legislative fitness. Smart people realize the limits to power —you should push when you can but you know when you can push no more."

The 56-year-old Jayapal’s trajectory began as a teenage immigrant from India who turned into an investment banker with an MBA, and then a new career path from community organizing to elected office at the state and congressional level. She founded OneAmerica and grew it over a decade into the largest immigration advocacy group in Washington state.

“I am not afraid of numbers. I know how to argue my points. I am used to working in rooms full of people that don’t look like me,” Jayapal said. “I always tell people ... don’t forget the experiences that you don’t like are just as important as the experiences you like.”

As the first Indian-American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives when she was elected in 2016, she said she is grateful to Rep. Barbara Lee of California and feminist icon Gloria Steinem for helping her navigate public office.

She also mentors other women of color in politics, from rising progressive stars like Seattle City Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda to high-profile Congressional colleagues in the so-called six-member “Squad.”

Asked about rumored dissatisfaction with Jayapal’s leadership among these six members of her progressive caucus who voted against the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill in protest, Jayapal denied there were bad feelings.

“People just always want to try and divide. They always are much more interested in who’s fighting with whom,” Jayapal said. “The Squad has been a fabulous part of the progressive caucus, and there’s really no division there.”

While Jayapal is driving the political agenda of the Democratic Party’s more liberal wing, the latest election results and the work of advocating for the Biden administration’s agenda highlight the challenges of pushing her caucus' members and policies into the mainstream.

It was a show of force for the 95-member progressive House caucus to hold up Biden’s infrastructure bill while demanding support on a larger now-$1.85 trillion proposal to fund new climate and family support initiatives.

The caucus had initially insisted the two proposals be voted together, or not at all, though Jayapal eventually eased up on that demand to help pass the infrastructure bill following a disappointing Election Night for Democrats and progressives around the country.

“You have to be attuned to the changing circumstances,” Jayapal said. “That felt like the right move because there are certain times when you feel like if you continue to hold, you might actually lose leverage.”

Jayapal said she agreed to the first vote once they successfully negotiated a framework for the latter proposal.

Prakash said such political maneuvering leaves open the question of how sustainable progressives' power is, especially with a Republican takeover of the House widely expected from next year’s midterm elections.

“To what extent, when Republicans are setting the agenda, will the demonstration of clout be (seen as) short-sighted? Because they demonstrated their clout, but they undermined the president,” Prakash said. “It was embarrassing.”

Back in Seattle, progressives are also still reeling from the mayoral and City Council races, notably that Jayapal’s endorsed mayoral candidate lost badly against a fellow liberal Democrat. It was a shock that the progressive candidate for mayor, Lorena Gonzalez, lost by double-digits to Bruce Harrell, who in the nonpartisan municipal election is sometimes described as the moderate, centrist or even “more conservative” candidate.

It also marked the third mayoral election in a row where voters rejected the more left-wing candidate, which casts doubt on the reach of the current progressive brand of politics.

If they can’t win big in a famously liberal city like Seattle, where can they?

Chris Vance, a former Washington state Republican Party chairman turned Independent voter who has worked with Jayapal on local issues, said Jayapal is successful because she is both skillful and hardworking, and that she's "very aggressive but not completely over the line” in terms of progressive ideology.

“Even in Washington state, socialism is not an attractive political term,” Vance said. “The really, really far left — I don’t think that has a political future even in Seattle."

Jayapal, meanwhile, said the outcome of a municipal election depends largely on an individual candidate's campaign, and that it’s not unusual for voters to want balance on the local level because, for example, the other Seattle City Council seats are still firmly dominated by progressives.

And there’s the perspective that in a city this left-leaning, every inch counts in terms of how left you are.

“Bruce Harrell would be progressive by most counts — less progressive than Lorena, but more progressive than most Democrats in the country,” Jayapal said.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym, who co-chairs a national network of local progressives in office called Local Progress, also said candidates regardless of ideology can go in or out of favor in any given election cycle.

But Gym declares that on balance, the progressive movement’s agenda has over the past two decades gained ground, citing once-polarizing issues from same-sex marriage and legalizing marijuana to a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave that are now all generally well-accepted by much of the public.

“There’s no question that the issues are mainstream, and I think what’s happening right now is that the candidates who are largely the leaders and definers and movers of these issues are working on how to win bigger,” Gym said. “This continues to be an evolving movement.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spain expands booster shot programme as COVID-19 cases rise

    Spain is now offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 60 and over, expanding the booster shot programme from the previous age threshold of 70 as infections rise, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Spain has fully vaccinated 79% of its population, and started the campaign to administer booster shots last month, including for cancer patients, nursing home residents and other vulnerable groups. "The meeting of the vaccines panel has just ended, and it has been agreed that a third dose of vaccination will be given to health and social-health professionals and for people over 60 years of age," Sanchez told reporters during a visit to Turkey.

  • Jan. 6 rioter who carried spear and wore horns got 41 months

    Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. Watkins has said Chansley had been under pressure from family members not to plead guilty because they believed Trump would be reinstated as president and pardon him.

  • China Bill With Semiconductor Aid to Be Included in U.S. Defense Measure

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate will add an expansive plan to help the U.S. better compete with China and bolster the U.S semiconductor industry to Congress’s annual defense authorization bill, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, jumpstarting action on legislation that’s been stalled for months.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden Bill

  • Public opinion has soured on Biden's health and mental fitness, according to new polling

    From this point last year, there has been a nearly 30 percentage point swing against Biden on his fitness for office in the same poll.

  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies on U.S.-Mexico border policy

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced pointed questions from members of Congress about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Among the topics addressed was an initiative to instruct 78,000 migrants who were not fully processed for deportation to appear before an immigration judge. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • 'The misdemeanor from hell': Steve Bannon released pending trial on Jan. 6 contempt charges

    "We're taking down the Biden regime," Trump ally Steve Bannon said as he turned himself in on contempt charges for defying a Jan. 6 House subpoena.

  • James Denton, Teri Hatcher reuniting for holiday movie

    Former “Desperate Housewives” stars James Denton AND Teri Hatcher are counting down to Christmas as they reunite for their new Hallmark channel movie "A Kiss Before Christmas."

  • Bear Cub Plays in Snow for First Time at Finland Sanctuary

    An adorable bear cub had a blast as she played in snow for the first time at a sanctuary in Finland this fall.Footage posted by bearkeeper Pasi Jantti shows rescue cub Aina frolicking in the white stuff with Kuusamo Predator Centre’s Sulo Karjalainen – an “experienced bear nanny” known in Finland as The Bearman.Jantti told Storyful that the cub only weighed three pounds when it was found in the yard of a house back in May, and that its mother was nowhere to be found.Aina was brought to live at the center, which looks after orphaned wildlife. Jantti said she has since grown a lot, now weighing almost 60 pounds. Credit: Pasi Jantti via Storyful

  • Texas Tech Meat Judging Team captures 3rd straight National Championship

    The team from Texas Tech showed its dominance at the 2021 American Meat Science Association International Meat Judging Contest

  • Kyle Rittenhouse jurors to begin deliberations Tuesday

    A Wisconsin judge on Monday dismissed a weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who fatally shot two people and wounded a third during a protest in Kenosha last year.

  • Democrats won't support Republican-drawn Ohio congressional districts, limiting map to four years

    The Ohio Senate approved along party lines a map that sets new district boundaries for the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • More voters than ever say they are worried about Biden’s mental health

    Biden is second consecutive president to face questions over his mental and physical wellbeing

  • US says Iran-backed hackers are now targeting organizations with ransomware

    The U.S. government, along with counterparts in Australia and the U.K, have warned that Iranian state-backed hackers are targeting U.S. organizations in critical infrastructure sectors — in some cases with ransomware. The rare warning linking Iran with ransomware landed in a joint advisory Wednesday, issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and the U.K's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

  • Mothers getting sick or dying in childbirth costs the US more than $30 billion a year

    The rate of maternal mortality—deaths resulting from pregnancy or delivery complications—and pregnancy-related illnesses are the highest of any rich country. American maternal health has declined dramatically since the 1990s, just as the rest of the world’s has improved dramatically. The data are still incomplete, but in the US an estimated 17 to 26 women die of pregnancy-related causes for every 100,000 births.

  • Posts mock Thai PM with misleading image

    Social media posts shared tens of thousands of times show an image of world leaders waving as they pose for a photo, while Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha fails to raise his hand. The posts mock Prayut and accuse him of failing to understand the photographer's instructions. The claim is misleading; the picture has been cropped to cut out other leaders who also did not wave."A journalist shouted in English: 'Raise your right hand at the same time.' Everybody was doing it except him...LOL,"

  • With gas prices soaring, Biden calls for probe into possible 'illegal conduct'

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate if "illegal conduct" is to blame for surging gas prices hurting Americans' pocketbooks. Fuel prices are averaging above $3.40 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association, which forecasts more than 48 million Americans are likely to hit the road next week to drive to Thanksgiving celebrations. The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump.

  • Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules

    A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a ban on lobster harvesting in hundreds of miles of productive fishing waters off the Maine coast to try to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union had won emergency relief to stop the closure of lobstering grounds, which federal regulators ruled was needed to help protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from extinction. Removing the ban prevents the government from performing its task of protecting the whales from death by entanglement in gear, the court ruled.

  • From The Macallan to WhistlePig, 21 Superb Whiskeys to Gift This Holiday Season

    Get them what they really want.

  • Booster shots against COVID-19 'are a bit of a distraction,' doctor says

    While COVID-19 booster shot eligibility is continuing to expand in the U.S., not all doctors believe that’s where the focus should be in the fight against the coronavirus.

  • Progressive Democrats test-drive new hardball tactics

    Progressive Democrats' aggressive tactics in the recent fight over a massive safety-net package surprised many in the party.