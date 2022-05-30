Seattle sports teams highlight End Gun Violence movement

Seattle’s professional sports teams showed solidarity by highlighting the End Gun Violence movement over the weekend.

The recognition was in response to the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York that claimed the lives of dozens in recent weeks.

The Mariners, Sounders FC, and OL Reign all changed their social media avatars to an orange background with ‘End Gun Violence’ messaging throughout their pages. The ‘Wear Orange’ campaign signifies National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which takes place the first weekend of June.

It was a busy sports weekend in the Emerald City as the OL Reign, Mariners, Storm, and Sounders FC all hosted games. Each held a moment of silence for the victims of the shootings, and promoted the End Gun Violence campaign.

We mourn with the family, friends and communities of the victims in Uvalde, TX, and Buffalo, NY.



We must continue to remember the lives lost in these senseless acts of violence, as well as the 211 other mass shootings across our country this year. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/qASQTNzSZX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 28, 2022

Please act immediately by sending your U.S. Representatives an email advising them to support legislation to require background checks on all gun sales.



➡️ https://t.co/6RYReDqzuv#BoldTogether #HR8 pic.twitter.com/qVkp0GVSyZ — OL Reign (@OLReign) May 29, 2022

Powerful moment of silence at Climate Pledge Arena as the Seattle Storm honors the victims of recent gun violence. 🧡 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/SCCDzxX6US — Rowan Schaberg (@rowanschaberg) May 28, 2022