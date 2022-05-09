Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart to appear in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Five WNBA players are being featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, including two players from the Seattle Storm.

Storm players Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart are joined by Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and Didi Richards.

The issue comes out on May 19.

“These players not only dominate on the court, but are tirelessly leading the charge in speaking out on social justice issues — fighting for racial justice and equality and working together to create sustainable change,” said MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is a four-time WNBA Champion, a 12-time WNBA All-Star, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, the all-time WNBA assists leader and leader in career starts, and the most decorated FIBA World Cup athlete in history, male or female.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time WNBA All-Star, three-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year. She broke the Storm’s franchise record for 20-point games in a single season.

Te’a Cooper is a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. Career highs include 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and a 29 efficiency rating, and was the McDonald’s All-American Game co-MVP.

Nneka Ogwumike is a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick in 2012, 2016 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the 2016 WNBA champion, six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBPA president.

Didi Richards is a guard for the New York Liberty, was on the Associated Press All-Rookie Team, the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All-American teams, 2020 Naismith award-winner, WBCA and Big 12 Defensive Player of The Year, and was the 2019 national champion.

For more information and photos, visit Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

