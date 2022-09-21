Seattle teacher pleads guilty to February rape charge; placed on leave this week

A special education teacher with Madison Middle School in Seattle Public Schools, who was charged in February with a suspected rape in 2021, was suspended this week when the district became aware of the incident.

Court documents state that Darren Hunter was charged in King County Superior Court with third-degree rape on Feb. 7, following an alleged non-consensual sexual act with a 44-year-old woman on Aug. 15, 2021, in Kent.

According to an investigation by the Kent Police Department, they received a call from the victim on Nov. 9, 2021, alleging she had been raped by Hunter.

The victim alleges she met Hunter via a dating app in July 2021. They were said to have met for several dates, texted back and forth, and consistently spoke on the phone.

She said Hunter would call her almost every day and they would talk for hours.

According to the victim Hunter began pressuring the woman for sex, but she told him it was too soon, and that they did not know each other well enough.

She told detectives that Hunter invited her to his house, where they started kissing and had sex. She told detectives that she liked it, but found it intense and overwhelming.

On Aug. 15, 2021, she came to Hunter’s house in the 24000 block of 35th Avenue South in Kent.

While she was there, she said they discussed sex, including different sexual acts. She said would have sex with him, but refused to perform specific acts.

According to her accounting of events, they drank some beer and had sex, but during the act, Hunter grabbed her by the neck and squeezed. He also spat in her face.

At that time, while she was feeling overwhelmed and unable to do anything, she alleges Hunter proceeded to sexually assault her.

Kent detectives interviewed Hunter, who insisted that everything was consensual, and that he did not remember strangling or spitting on the victim.

After the investigation, Hunter was arrested and charged with third-degree rape.

The principal of Madison Middle School, Dr. Robert Gary, sent an email to families on Wednesday, saying he had only recently learned of the incident, noting it did not involve students or other staff members.

Gary said as soon as he learned of the incident, he shared it with district leadership, who immediately placed Hunter on administrative leave, roughly seven months after Hunter was formally charged.

Gary noted administrative leave is not disciplinary, and Hunter will remain on leave until the criminal matter is resolved. Hunter is expected to enter a plea in court Wednesday at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hunter pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth-degree with sexual motivation and will be sentenced later this year.

Initial charges of third-degree rape were lowered to fourth-degree after the defense provided the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with texts between Hunter and the victim that occurred after the assault.

Based on that new information, the reduction of the charge was believed to be appropriate.