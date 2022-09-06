Seattle Teachers Union Authorizes Strike, Possibly Delaying School Start

The start of the school year for students at Seattle Public Schools may come later than expected after teachers union members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on Tuesday.

Ninety-five percent of union members approved a strike authorization, according to the Seattle Education Association. Seventy-five percent of its 6,000 members voted, the union said.

Teachers are continuing to negotiate with the school district on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled first day of classes on Wednesday.

“Our Bargaining Team continues to work at the table and we still hope to announce an agreement rather than a strike tonight,” the union told members in an email obtained by the Seattle Times.

If an agreement cannot be reached, picket lines will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the report.

The strike authorization comes after months of failed negotiations between Seattle Public Schools and the teachers union, which is demanding higher pay and that the district maintain certain staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.

The district proposed a memorandum of understanding over the weekend that would have allowed the first day of classes to take place as scheduled while negotiations continue. The agreement would have seen the district ask the school board to guarantee that any pay raises approved in the eventual contract apply retroactively and would have required the teachers union to agree not to strike.

The union did not take up the district’s offer, labeling it a “distraction.”

“You can’t pay us to stop advocating for student supports,” union president Jennifer Matter said in a statement.

District officials warned families late Sunday that a delayed start to the school year was “likely.”

“Starting school on Wednesday is what is best for our students,” the email said. “We understand this uncertainty about a delay is difficult and unsettling for our students, staff, and families.”

More from National Review