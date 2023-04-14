Seattle teriyaki restaurant reopened by family in memory of owner killed during robbery

[Source]

A teriyaki restaurant in Seattle has reopened over two months after its owner was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Hansoo Kim, the father of South Korean singer-songwriter Sam Kim, sustained a gunshot to the chest after jumping in front of one of the robbers to protect staff members and customers inside Rainier Teriyaki on Rainier Avenue South on Jan. 14.

The 58-year-old father of three later succumbed to his injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

Kim's heroic act saved a woman who was hiding behind the counter, according to his son Juyoung.

“My dad jumped right in front of the gun to save her,” Juyoung was quoted as saying.

Before becoming the owner of the popular local hotspot last year, Hansoo worked at Rainier Teriyaki as its head chef.

“He worked six days a week,” Juyoung told KIRO 7. “Ten to 12 hours a day, every single day for the past 10 years. He was a man that completely understood his responsibilities as a father. As a husband. As a son. As a brother. You name it.”

After taking time to grieve, Juyoung and his uncle eventually took over the business and reopened it on April 3.

With the help and support they received from their local community, the reopening turned out to be a success.

TikTok user @findmeinseattle is one of several social media influencers who urged people in Seattle to come out and support the restaurant. His video about Rainier Teriyaki now has over 986,000 views and 163,000 likes.

Given the unexpected influx of customers that week, Juyoung and his uncle had to close their restaurant for hours so that they could prepare more food.

The Kim family, who initially wanted to sell the restaurant, are now determined to keep it running and honor Hansoo's legacy.

Seattle police are still searching for the people involved in the robbery.