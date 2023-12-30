Seattle weather: Record-high weather on Friday, light rain over the weekend

SEATTLE - What a day around Western Washington as highs topped out at 63 degrees! An unusually mild day with highs shattering the old record of 54 back in 2017.

Don't get too used to the 60's though as we cool off a bit for tomorrow. Temperatures will still remain mild, but no records are expected for the remainder of the year. Showers have been hugging the coast for most of the day as a cold front is currently stalled there. It will make a slow move inland overnight and early Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts are going to be generally light with most of Puget Sound looking at conditions that would be like a heavy drizzle. Slightly better rainfall is forecast for the coast and the peninsula.

Rain is expected to wrap up by early Sunday morning just in time for the Seahawks game and for folks to ring in the New Year!

While we end the month very mild, we are tracking cooler weather ahead for the first week of the new year and even the possibility of some much-needed mountain snow.