Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum receives $100,000 for vandalism recovery

[Source]

The City of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Commerce are providing $100,000 in financial assistance to the Wing Luke Museum for its recovery following an anti-Asian hate attack in early September.

Recovery funding: The city government and the state’s Department of Commerce announced on Friday their combined financial support to help the Wing Luke Museum recover from the damages caused by Craig Milne, 76, during an anti-Asian attack on Sept. 14.

The help reflects Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s “deep commitment to creating a welcoming state and city for all people," the press release said.

What it will be used for: The money will reportedly go to repairs and upgrades in security, museum officials said. It will also be used to provide emotional and mental support for its staff.

A local treasure: In the statement, Inslee described the museum as “a local treasure honoring Washington’s global diversity.”

“I encourage folks to visit and learn more about the history and culture of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders,” Inslee continued.

What happened: Milne was accused of smashing the historic museum’s windows with a sledgehammer during an attack on Sept. 14 while yelling racist statements that blamed Chinese people for allegedly ruining his life. Milne has since been charged for the incident.

What they are saying: Joël Barraquiel Tan, executive director of the Wing Luke Museum, expressed gratitude for Inslee and Harrell’s effort to help the museum’s recovery.

“The outpouring of support in the aftermath of the Sept. 14 hate crime is not only sustaining to the Museum and our community, but that support inspires us to continue our mission’s work,” Tan added.

Declining hate crime: Seattle police reported a steady decline of hate crime incidents in the city this year, with 80 reported cases compared to 96 incidents from the same period in 2022, according to Seattle police data.

