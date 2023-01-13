Seattle woman accused of ramming, damaging 2 Poulsbo police vehicles

The driver of this SUV is accused of ramming and damaging two Poulsbo police vehicles on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old Seattle woman is accused of ramming a pair of Poulsbo police vehicles with the SUV she was driving after attempting to escape from an officer and crashing through the gate at Snider Park early Wednesday morning.

The driver was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and first-degree malicious mischief in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday. She made an appearance in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was set at $50,000.

A Poulsbo officer attempted to pull over the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that the suspect was driving shortly after 1 a.m., when the vehicle pulled out of the AMPM gas station on Viking Avenue without signaling, according to court documents filed Thursday. The vehicle sped away from the officer north on Viking Avenue and crashed through the gate at the Snider Park baseball fields.

The Tahoe continued into the park, made multiple circles and eventually drove toward two police vehicles that had been parked in parallel to stop the SUV. A Poulsbo officer reported that he and another officer were standing behind their patrol vehicles giving commands for the driver to get out of the vehicle.

"(The suspect) was driving at approximately 5 mph and at the last second when (she) was approximately 5 ft in front of our cars, I heard a loud rev of the engine and she proceeded to accelerate and collided head on into our patrol cars," the officer wrote in a report about the incident.

The Poulsbo Police Department reported in a social media post that no one was injured in the collision.

The suspect then drove through a fence separating Snider Park and Highway 3, and her vehicle became stuck along the highway. She and two men in the vehicle took off running, and after a short foot pursuit was arrested.

The crash damaged one of the police vehicles and rendered the other inoperable, causing "several thousand dollars" worth of damage, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Seattle woman accused of ramming 2 Poulsbo police vehicles