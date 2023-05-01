Seattle woman allegedly turns water on in apartment to intentionally damage other units

A woman in Seattle is being accused of trying to damage units in her apartment, according to the Seattle Police Department.

On Friday around 7:30 a.m. officers with Seattle Fire went to an apartment building and learned a tenant allegedly purposefully turned the water on in her apartment to damage other units in the building.

After negotiating with the woman to come out of her apartment she was taken into custody and booked in the King County Jail for malicious mischief.