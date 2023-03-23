Seattle woman arrested after shooting second woman in the head

A woman was arrested Wednesday after shooting another woman in the head, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 41-year-old was provided first aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived to transport her to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, officers found and arrested a 36-year-old woman.

After a search warrant, her apartment was searched, where officers found two handguns. The 36-year-old is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The 36-year-old was booked into the King County Jail on charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.



