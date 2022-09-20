Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night.

The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue.

According to a release from Yakima police, two vehicles that were stopped at a red light exchanged gunfire.

A 21-year-old woman, later identified by the King County medical examiner as Yeilin Arreola, suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

A 21-year-old male passenger was also shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The other vehicle that was driven by a 17-year-old fled the scene and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a 21-year-old woman and her 52-year-old mother, according to police.

The teen was taken to the hospital as he had suffered injuries from the crash.

The teen is facing several charges.

The investigation is ongoing.