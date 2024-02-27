Seattle's iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery is hosting pop-ups at these 3 Ohio breweries

Seattle-based bakery Piroshky Piroshky specializes in Russian hand held pies of the same name.

Eastern European pastries from one of the country's most iconic food destinations based in Seattle, Washington are making their way to the Buckeye state – but just for one day.

Piroshky Piroshky, a woman-owned bakery based in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, has served over 10 million tourists and locals with their sweet and savory piroshky pastries. Established in 1992, the business's distinct takes on the Russian buns with filling have secured them honors like being named one of Smithsonian Magazine's 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.

Piroshky is an Eastern European pastry.

The Seattle bakery has also received critical acclaim by Anthony Bourdain himself in his travel and food show “No Reservations” and by Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern on “The Zimmern List."

The beloved pastries will be making their way to the Midwest in the form of pop-up events at three Ohio breweries.

Piroshky Piroshky coming to Cleveland, Akron and Columbus

Online orders are open now for pastry-lovers to pre-order their piroshky of choice. The pastries will be made in Seattle, then flash-frozen and shipped to these three breweries, where they'll be available for pickup for just one day.

The pop-up locations as well as the deadline for placing online orders can be found below.

Cleveland – Pre-order pickup at Bookhouse Brewing, 1526 W 25th St., on March 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Order cutoff on March 10.

Akron – Pre-order pickup at Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., 529 Grant St., on March 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Order cutoff on March 12.

Columbus – Pre-order pickup at Combustion Brewing, 2971 N High St., on March 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Order cutoff on March 13.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio breweries to host pop-ups for Seattle's famous Piroshky Piroshky bakery