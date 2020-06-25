Seattle's police-free zone was created in a day. Dismantling it will take much longer

Occupiers, residents and visitors walk by barricades Wednesday in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Scores of tents have been pitched by activists, homeless people and hangers-on who have settled in, planting a vegetable garden complete with drip irrigation.

Somebody painted over the "police" sign above East Precinct's front door, so it reads "Seattle People Department."

It's been more than two weeks since officers who had guarded the building boarded it up, put away their tear gas and turned over six city blocks to demonstrators rallying against police brutality and racism.

Images of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, or CHOP, have been broadcast around the world, provoking the ire of President Trump, who traded barbs on Twitter with Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Now city officials, alarmed by a series of shootings in the zone and facing pressure from businesses hoping to reopen, say the experiment is over.

Durkan declared this week that it was “time for people to go home.“

But reclaiming the territory is proving much harder than giving it up.

Tori Willis, 15, chalks CHAZ, short for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, on a sidewalk. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

Two women celebrate in Seattle's protest zone June 13, as the area took on trappings of a street festival. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

Mindful of the pitfalls of using force, Durkan is not using the police to drive out the occupiers. Instead, she has enlisted the support of respected members of the local Black community and is trying to make contact with leaders of the zone to negotiate -- to the extent that anybody is in charge.

Some had promised to meet with Durkan Monday morning but failed to show up, according to Andre Taylor, a community activist she had appointed as an intermediary.

Taylor declined to name the leaders, citing promises of confidentiality.

The mayor also enlisted support from the Rev. Harriet Walden, a Black elder who noted with irony that East Precinct opened in 1986 after calls from the city's African American community for quicker response times.

"East Precinct needs to be open, the guys need to be in there doing the work," she said while also calling for reforms to policing.

She also said that the mayor should apologize for the decision to abandon the precinct. The city has not been clear about how that decision was made, but it was opposed by the police chief, Carmen Best.

A man photographs an upside-down flag and other items June 13 on a wall of the precinct that police vacated in Seattle's protest zone. (Richard Read / Los Angeles Times)

On Wednesday, several business owners and residents in the zone sued the city, claiming they had been harmed by vandalism and a loss of emergency services.

The federal suit said that Durkan's statements suggest that the city "views the occupation of Capitol Hill as something akin to a perpetual block party."

But banners throughout the zone say occupiers won't leave until a series of demands are met: cut the Seattle police budget in half, fund Black community programs and drop all charges against protesters arrested in recent weeks.