Seattlites voice frustrations as city council holds hearing on upcoming SPD contract

There were frustrations tonight for some at what they claim was a lack of advance warning about a Seattle City Council committee hearing on an upcoming police contract.

They felt that limited notice showed the city is not committed to reforms long sought by the Civilian Police Commission (CPC).

The deal in question is for lieutenants and captains within the Seattle Police Department. They’re part of the Seattle Police Management Association or SPMA.

This evening’s hearing was the only chance the public had to give input before their contract is negotiated.

“We know that this is pointless because community input was sought in 2021 by the CPC with the clearest demand that police stop investigating their fellow officers,” said activist Howard Gale. “We still have police investigating police and in the rare instance when they do a halfway reasonable job, that is then overturned by the police chief.”

The SPMA negotiations could be used as a model for the other union at SPD. That is the Seattle Police Officers Guild which represents officers and sergeants.



