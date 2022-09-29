Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge

The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods.

Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings.

When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives.

Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the height of the storm surge across Southwest Florida.

Surge time lapse

I've been capturing video from this webcam in Fort Myers all day and I've put it into a Timelapse. Check out the storm surge rushing in! Crazy. #Ian #flwx pic.twitter.com/lj7a1wThga — Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) September 28, 2022

Cars

Storm surge is to the top of the barrier. Water is coming into Wink News. #flwx #Ian pic.twitter.com/DQEOvrbYgn — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 28, 2022

Streets

Marco Island

Video submitted to NBC2 captured serious flooding during Hurricane Ian and its storm surges on Marco Island.



: Scott Schilke pic.twitter.com/vco4HhlZD9 — NBC2 (@NBC2) September 29, 2022

Naples

A power line bursts into flames on a road in Naples behind Tin City.

: Sam Martinez pic.twitter.com/GwLV1azBaC — NBC2 (@NBC2) September 28, 2022

Bonita Beach

CAT RESCUE A man saved a cat that was stranded as the storm surge rushed onto Bonita Beach. The cat was safely rescued.



: Megan Scavo pic.twitter.com/7nCMPeWTYs — NBC2 (@NBC2) September 28, 2022

North Port

Don't drive through high water! Ian leaves flash flooding in its wake, as seen in this video from Kerry Baker in North Port. pic.twitter.com/SyWi8Lpf8q — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) September 29, 2022

Power lines

Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on Wednesday. (Source: Naples Fire-Rescue Department/CNN) pic.twitter.com/vmPBUa73E0 — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) September 29, 2022

