SeaWorld annual pass deal includes free year of Aquatica water park

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando theme park currently is offering an annual-pass deal that throws in one year’s worth of visits to Aquatica water park for free.

The deal, which runs through Feb. 20, works on all four levels of SeaWorld passes — bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Those range in price from $168 to $438 and come with varying amounts of benefits, including free parking, guest tickets and in-park discounts. Some passes have block-out dates. All passes, good for 12 months, have monthly payment options.

The Aquatica Fun Card, which allows unlimited visits through the rest of 2023, sells for $102.99.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival began Saturday and is included with regular admission. Other events, with the exception of Howl-O-Scream, also are part of the annual-pass program.

The theme park plans to open its new Pipeline roller coaster this spring. Aquatica is opening Turi’s Kid Cove, which includes a waterslide named Tamariki Twirl, this spring.

The deal is available through SeaWorldOrlando.com.

