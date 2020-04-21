SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) (the "Company"), a leading theme park and entertainment company, announced the pricing of the offering of $227.5 million aggregate principal amount of 8.750% first-priority senior secured notes due 2025 of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Issuer") at a price of 100% of the par value thereof. The sale of the notes is expected to close on April 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company, any subsidiary of the Company that directly or indirectly owns 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of the Issuer, and subject to certain exceptions, each of the Issuer's subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer's existing senior secured credit facilities.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the notes for working capital and other general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses related to the notes offering and related transactions, including the recent amendment to the credit agreement governing the Company's existing senior secured credit facilities.

The notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of- a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

