SeaWorld files plans for hotel near theme park

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is finally making a move into the hotel game in the Orlando market, according to documents filed with Orange County.

Sea World of Florida, an entity tracing back to SeaWorld’s 7007 Sea Harbor Drive Orlando address, filed a development plan review application with the county on Dec. 11 for a project called “Starboard DP.” More details with the filing show the project request is “to construct a 504-room hotel on 29.92 acres.”

SeaWorld is the only major theme park in Orlando that lacks its own internally operated hotel property. Experts have said hotels are big revenue generators for theme parks, as well as strategic moves for theme parks to have more say on visitation and travel packages. Also, new hotel properties can create an influx of construction work and permanent jobs. In addition, new hotel development can lure other projects to meet the needs of that new capacity.

