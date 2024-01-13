SeaWorld gives guests an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, find out how

SeaWorld Orlando unveiled the much-anticipated return of its annual “Inside Look” program, now scheduled for the weekends of Jan.13-15 and Jan. 20-21 included in park admission.

This special event takes guests behind the scenes of animal habitats as well as allowing guests to meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center.

“Our ongoing mission at SeaWorld Orlando is to inspire guests to become advocates for animal conservation. Inside Look serves as a platform to spotlight the dedication of our zoological specialists behind the scenes,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, VP of Zoo of SeaWorld Orlando. “It also aims to educate future generations on ways to contribute to the protection of endangered species and marine habitats for the years ahead.”

Read: Brightline train hits SUV at same Melbourne crossing where deadly crash happened 2 days ago; 1 dead

The Inside Look Event will have many experiences to choose from including:

Inside Marine Mammal Care: An all-new experience where guests can enjoy an exclusive poolside look at Dolphin Nursery, where they can learn more than ever before from our animal care specialists. Guests can also experience a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for dolphins, sea lions and whales from feeding to a poolside encounter led by zoological specialists.

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care specialists, veterinarians, lab technicians, and the Rescue team themselves who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need.

Inside Aquarium Experiences: Catch an exclusive glimpse at two of SeaWorld Orlando’s most popular aquariums, Shark Encounter and Manta Aquarium, from a birds-eye view, or from underneath the tank itself. Guests will be able to learn what goes into keeping SeaWorld’s animals healthy and how animal care experts maintain animal habitats to closely mirror wild environments.

Inside Pacific Point Preserve: Guests can take a behind-the-scenes look at the home of our California sea lions and harbor seals. They can hear stories and gain insights from the animal care specialists who care for them every day and learn what it takes to maintain a thriving sea lion social group with the new Sea Lion Talk.

Inside Wild Arctic: Visitors will step behind the scenes into the maze of back hallways that provide service access to the beluga whales, walruses, and harbor seals that call Wild Arctic home. Plus, guests will meet the animal care specialists who spend their days caring for these incredible animals.

Inside Coral Rescue: Discover a safe and stable home for rescued coral colonies. Observe and interact with coral biologists as they care for “at-risk” Florida corals, raising awareness about conservation and ocean health. Expert biologists discuss optimal conditions for coral growth and care while raising awareness about conservation and ocean health.

Seal of Fortune: This fan-favorite trivia show returns to the Nautilus Theater! This interactive, hysterical show pits our professional zoological specialists against SeaWorld’s famous Longshoremen.

Family Activity Zone: Back by popular demand, the Family Activity Zone will return to “Inside Look.” Guests won’t want to miss the special games, crafts, and activities SeaWorld Orlando will have set up for kids and families.

Presentations & Animal Care Specialist Talks: Guests will also be able to participate in special presentations and zoological specialist talks taking place during select times throughout the day.

Rescue Center Dive Talk: Meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams respectively during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center. Guests will hear firsthand stories of how it feels to rescue and return animals in need from the Rescue Team, as well as learn the basics of diving and discover some little-known secrets of what it takes to be a part of the dive team.

Sea Lion & Dolphin Trainer Talk: Before each respective Dolphin Adventure and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight presentations, guests can learn from our world-class trainers and animal care specialists on what it takes to care for, train, and build relationships with the animals at SeaWorld.

Read: Case of dogs allowed in bars heads to Florida appeals court

One of the best ways for guests to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s “Inside Look” program is with an Annual Pass.

For more information on the Inside Look event and annual passes click here

Read: Florida’s bill banning young teens from social media is raising constitutional red flags

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.