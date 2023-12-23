Seaworld invites guests to meet endangered baby penguin

For the first time ever, Seaworld San Diego is inviting visitors to go behind the scenes on ice to meet their penguins.

The new experience comes as the park celebrates its newest addition: an endangered baby Emperor penguin named Pearl.

“You’ll get to meet our VIP, little Pearl,” Melissa Ramsey, Supervisor of Birds at Seaworld said about the new on ice experience.

Pearl is three months old, and officials say she’s thriving, weighing in around 25 pounds.

“The adults are just smitten with her. Some of them will even regurgitate food over the walls, so it gives us hope for the future that this population is getting excited to breed and we’ll have more Pearl’s in the future!” Ramsey said.

Pearl is currently in a warming enclosure while her adult feathers grow in. She’s only one of three baby Emperor penguins being raised by zoologists around the world, and the only one in the United States.

To visit the penguins, and immerse yourself in the on ice experience, visit Seaworld’s website here.

