SeaWorld makes splash with big new Orlando hotel plans

Just over one month after SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. made its initial splash in the hotel game with plans for a 504-room hotel on one of its SeaWorld Orlando properties, the theme park operator has doubled down with plans for a second big move in the lodging space — this time at Discovery Cove.

A development plan review request filed Jan. 12 in Orange County by Sea World of Florida, a subsidiary of SeaWorld, reveals plans for a 250-room hotel on the east side of the Discovery Cove property on land that largely is used for guest parking.

Materials submitted for the request refer to the plans as “Project Canopy” and outline a six-story, 288,637-square-foot project on the 50-acre property.

