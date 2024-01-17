SeaWorld Orlando brings back free beer, but it won’t last

Free beer is back at SeaWorld Orlando for a limited time. Theme-park guests can belly up for some complimentary brew through Jan. 31.

It’s free, but not a free-for-all. Here’s how it works. SeaWorld visitors can get one 7-ounce draft from the park’s Waterway Grill Bar starting at 11 a.m. daily. They stop serving one hour before park close. Waterway Grill is located in the area past the entrance to the Infinity Falls water ride. The building also houses the pass member lounge.

Fine print: Consumers must be at least 21 years of age, and SeaWorld can refuse alcoholic beverages to anyone who can’t show proper ID or who appears to be intoxicated.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival begins Feb. 2.

Free beer at SeaWorld Orlando dates back at least to the era when the attraction was owned by Busch Entertainment Co., a division of Anheuser-Busch, and that company’s products were frequently available for sampling. The brewer got out of the theme-park business in 2009, although it remains part of the name of Busch Gardens theme parks, including one in Tampa.

