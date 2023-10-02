SeaWorld Orlando’s next coaster: Penguin Trek, set to open next spring

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled details about its next roller coaster, which will be named Penguin Trek and will open in spring 2024, the park announced Thursday morning.

The indoor-outdoor coaster will top out at 43 mph, feature a 3,020-foot track with two launches and conclude in the theme park’s penguin habitat. Its story line will revolve around a penguin research mission, and the ride vehicle will be styled like a snowmobile, SeaWorld said. Its height requirement will be 42 inches.

“This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research,” Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando, said in a news release.

The penguin habitat was introduced as a finale to Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, a trackless dark ride that debuted in 2013. The attraction did not reopen after the park’s pandemic-related shutdown in 2020.

Penguin Trek, which has been under construction for months, was designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer behind SeaWorld’s Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which debuted this year. It will be the park’s fifth B&M coaster, which ties SeaWorld Orlando with the Six Flags Great Adventure park in New Jersey for most B&M coasters in the same location. Kraken, Manta and Mako are also from Bolliger & Mabillard.

