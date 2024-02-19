SeaWorld plans 60th anniversary celebrations, parade

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld will begin celebrating its 60th anniversary next month with festivities that will include new shows, rides and parades. The campaign will have a “So Much More to Sea” theme.

The events will kick off March 21, the date SeaWorld opened in San Diego in 1964. (SeaWorld Orlando debuted in 1973, two years after the arrival of Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom.)

The kick-off party will extend through March 24, and there will be additional special events and experiences coming this summer, the company said.

“We have been and continue to be committed to creating exciting and immersive experiences that help inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world,” Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, said in a news release. (The company’s name switches this week from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. although theme parks and attractions will retain their names.)

This summer, a fresh parade will debut with costumed characters, and a new “cirque-style” show will be coming to SeaWorld parks in Orlando and San Antonio. There will be anniversary merchandise as well as limited-edition food and beverage options during the year.

SeaWorld Orlando plans to open its Penguin Trek roller coaster this spring. A grand opening date has not been announced.

The company now has 12 park locations across the United States — including SeaWorld, Aquatica water park and Discovery Cove resort in Orlando — plus SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which opened in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

