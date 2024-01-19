SeaWorld releases mother and daughter manatees after months of rehab

A mother-daughter set of manatees were returned to their natural habit Friday after 20 months of rehab in SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Center.

The team released Reckless, the mother, and her calf named Churro in Broward County. They were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in May 2022. Reckless had received a boat strike that resulted in a shattered shoulder and exposed deep muscle and tissue; Churro was a day or two old judging by the fresh umbilical cord still attached.

“Reckless had a very poor prognosis upon arrival at SeaWorld, but it was clear from the beginning that the mother and calf pair were fighters, and our veterinary team was determined to give them another shot at life,” Dr. Stacy DiRocco, senior veterinarian at SeaWorld Orlando, said in a news release.

“Our extensive veterinary care for Reckless included amputation of her pectoral flipper, multiple surgeries to battle infection and promote healing, radiographs, cold laser therapy, gastroscopy and intensive medical care to stabilize and overcome her injuries,” DiRocco said.

During their stay at SeaWorld, the mother-daughter pair required 12 procedures and more than 17,000 hours of specialized care, the company said. The twosome, now back in the water, were fitted with tracking belts to guarantee further monitoring.

SeaWorld’s Rescue Center can care for up to 60 manatees at a time, the largest capacity in the United States.

