SeaWorld set revenue record in 2021 as visitation recovered

SeaWorld Entertainment on Thursday reported record-setting revenue in fiscal year 2021 and the quarter ending the year, continuing an upward trend in the company’s earnings and attendance as its parks rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an earnings call, executives said the Orlando-based company’s total 2021 revenue reached $1.5 billion, more than $105 million higher than in 2019. Its fourth-quarter revenue was nearly $371 million, almost $73 million higher than 2019′s figures.

These increases were driven in part by improving attendance and guests spending more in the parks. Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy said higher visitor spending was due to price increases and enhanced park offerings.

SeaWorld’s parks — which include SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — saw a total of 20.2 million guests in 2021, an increase of 13.8 million from 2020 but still 2.4 million below 2019′s numbers.

Five million guests visited during 2021′s fourth quarter alone, 300,000 more people than during the same time in 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Swanson said SeaWorld, like other theme parks including Disney, is facing staffing issues in a challenging labor market. The company is looking at hiring from abroad to bring in new employees.

“We’re excited about that. We like that that provides a stable level of workers that can come and experience a great time in our parks,” he said. “Beyond that, we’re focused on some of the reasons that make it attractive to work in our parks.”

Swanson declined to comment in detail on SeaWorld’s failed attempt to acquire amusement company Cedar Fair. Both companies confirmed the rejected bid last week.

“We have a lot of respect for Cedar Fair, their assets and their management team ... and we obviously believed that combination made sense for us,” he said.

SeaWorld is continuing to focus on enhancing its park experience and will open several new attractions this year, Swanson said. Its newest park, Sesame Place San Diego in California, will open March 26.

“We are very excited for 2022, as we believe we have the most exciting lineup of new rides, attractions, events and upgrades we have ever had in our history, with something new and meaningful in every one of our parks,” Swanson said.

SeaWorld Orlando’s new “family thrill” roller coaster, Ice Breaker, officially opened to the public Feb. 18. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi opens March 11.